‘The Power Of The Dog’ Actor Adam Beach Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Adam Beach, who most recently starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated film The Power of the Dog from director Jane Campion, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Beach earned a Golden Globe nomination for his turn as Charles Eastman in HBO’s TV movie Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, securing a Critics’ Choice award nom for his performance in Clint Eastwood’s Academy Award-nominated Paramount film Flags of Our Fathers.

The actor also recently starred opposite Mahershala Ali and Naomi Harris in the sci-fi drama Swan Song, which is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+. Other roles he’s known for include Jesse in Netflix’s Juanita, opposite Alfre Woodard, and Danny Moonstar in 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams.

Beach has also appeared in such notable films as Percy Vs Goliath, Hostiles, Suicide Squad, Cowboys & Aliens, Four Brothers and Joe Dirt. Additional TV credits include The CW’s Nancy Drew and Supernatural, Comedy Central’s Drunk History, Fox’s Backstrom, CBC Television’s Arctic Air and HBO’s Big Love.

Beach continues to be represented by Murray Gibson at Red Management.