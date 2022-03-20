‘Belfast’s Kenneth Branagh And Ciarán Hinds Test Positive For Covid-19, Miss PGA Awards

Belfast writer-director Kenneth Branagh and actor Ciarán Hinds have tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the Producers Guild Awards ceremony Saturday, where the film is up for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter mentions that Jude Hill, the young star of Branagh’s autobiographical film, said, “We have the Focus Features team, and I’m sitting at that table, and sadly the rest of the cast couldn’t be here because sadly Ciarán and Ken have Covid-19, but they’ll be here in spirit.”

Belfast is also up for seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, and for Branagh’s directing and screenplay.

The film follows Buddy (played by Hill) in a fictionalized version of Branagh’s childhood, as he deals with the loss of the peaceful city he has known when The Troubles in Northern Ireland began and Branagh had to leave his hometown.