ACE Eddie Awards – Winners List (Updating Live)

The American Cinema Editors is splicing together its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. See the latest list and all of the remaining nominees below.
The cutters behind Belfast, Dune, King Richard, No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog will battle it out for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic), with the editors of Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM! vying on the comedy side.
Yo Gabba Gabba! alum DJ Lance Rock is hosting the in-person trophy show at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Presenters include Chloe Zhao, Peter Sarsgaard, Debbie Allen, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson,” Aunjanue Ellis, Nick Wechsler and Reinaldo Marcus Green, among others.
Lillian E. Benson, who has specialized in nonfiction fare, and Oscar-winning Star Wars editor Richard Chew will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The Sundance Institute is set for the ACE Golden Eddie Award.
The Eddies, which recognize outstanding editing in film, TV and documentaries, have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-two of the past 30 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 11 of the past 16 have gone on to score the Oscar, but Ford v. Ferrari won the Academy Award last year after Paradise took the Eddie.
Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog and tick, tick…BOOM! are vying for the Editing Oscar on March 27.
Here are the winners at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards so far, following by the list of remaining nominees:
WINNERS
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
Succession “All the Bells Say”
Ken Eluto, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown “Illusions”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Hacks “1.69 Million”
Susan Vaill, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”
Daniel Schalk, ACE AND Joseph Fulton
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”
Jabez Olssen
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)
Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)
Bobs Burgers ” Vampire Disco Death Dance”
Jeremy Reuben
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
Guanqing Lin – American Film Institute
REMAINING NOMINEES
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune
Joe Walker
King Richard
Pamela Martin
No Time to Die
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel
Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
tick, tick…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto
Jeremy Milton
Luca
Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan
Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein
Sing 2
Gregory Perler
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen
The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, Adam Kurnitz
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”
Sam Blair
Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, Lindsay Utz
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”
Kenneth LaMere, Joe Fulton
Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”
Ivan Victor, Joe Fulton
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”
Steven Rasch, Thomas Foligno
Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard
Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”
A.J. Catoline
Ted Lasso “Rainbow”
Melissa McCoy
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Julio C. Pérez IV, Nikola Boyanov
Lupin “Chapter 1”
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
Squid Game “Gganbu”
Nam Na-young
Succession “Chiantishire”
Jane Rizzo
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)
Kate
Sandra Montiel, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir
Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick “First Bottle”
Douglas Crise
Mare of Easttown “Fathers”
Amy E. Duddleston, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
The White Lotus “Departures”
John M. Valerio
The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”
Heather Persons
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock
Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”
Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo, Jessica Hernández
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)
Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”
Lee Harting
What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher
Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.
