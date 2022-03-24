‘Accused’: Whitney Cummings Joins Upcoming Fox Anthology

Skip to main content
Whitney Cummings is set to guest star in Accused, Fox’s upcoming anthology drama from Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Cummings will play Brenda, who Fox describes as “an acerbic female stand-up comic who is forced to confront public opinion and courtroom biases after she reports being sexually assaulted.” The series from Sony Pictures TV is based the BBC’s crime anthology and will feature a different cast each episode.

Previously announced stars include Michael Chiklis (The Shield), who will headline the premiere episode, and Marlee Matlin (CODA), who will make her directorial debut with an episode featuring a deaf woman.

Accused will begin in a courtroom and focus on the defendant. Viewers won’t know about his or her crime or how he or she ended up on trial.

Cummings, last seen in Studio 666, is repped by Levity Talent and UTA.

