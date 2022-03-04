‘Acapulco’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed its bilingual comedy series Acapulco for a second season. Production will begin this spring with a return to Mexico.

Executive produced by Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco.

Season two picks up right on the heels of season one. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. In the present day, Older Máximo (Derbez, who also narrates the series) arrives in Acapulco, where he encounters various people from his past — for better and worse.

The cast also includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona.

Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, and The Tannenbaum Company produce the Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman created series. Chris Harris serves as showrunner.

Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman, and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project, as do Ben Odell and Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director.