ABC Retools National Parks Drama Without Kevin Costner, Hands Pilot Order To New Incarnation From Rashad Raisani & A+E Studios

ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner.

The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios.

Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is now writing and exec producing.

It comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021.

The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Raisani, who began his career on USA Network’s Burn Notice, where he rose from staff writer to co-exec producers, will exec produce with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The company is producing with 20th Television.

ABC originally ordered a pilot for the project in February 2021. At that time it was being written by Yellowstone star Costner, The Flash’s Aaron Helbing and author Jon Baird. Underground and Power director Anthony Hemingway was also attached to helm the pilot.

It is the company’s latest drama pilot order, having recently ordered The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and has a revival of LA Law in the works.

Raisani is repped by UTA and The Shuman Co.