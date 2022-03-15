ABC Sets 3 Unscripted Show Premiere Dates: ‘Holey Moley’, ‘The Chase’ & ‘Who Do You Believe?’

ABC on Monday set a release date for three of its unscripted series on May 3: Season 4 of Holey Moley kicks off the evening, followed by quiz show The Chase and the brand-new series Who Do You Believe?

Details about each show can be found below.

Holey Moley (8 p.m.): Season 4 of the extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration between Muppets favorites with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances.

The Chase (9 p.m.): Three new Chasers – Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen — join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Who Do You Believe? (10 p.m.): The new series takes viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth.

Additional summer premiere dates will be announced at a later date.