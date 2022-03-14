‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

Class will remain in session at Abbott Elementary. ABC has given an early Season 2 renewal to Quinta Brunson’s breakout comedy series.

In a move echoing the special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper that announced the Season 2 pickup of Bridgerton, Principal Ava Coleman (played on the show by Janelle James) unveiled the renewal news in a note to “Faculty and Students (aka My Fans”). You can read it below.

Abbott Elementary’s renewal comes as little surprise as the workplace comedy has quickly established itself as a ratings and social media standout for ABC. The half-hour, created, written and starring Brunson, is ABC’s No. 1 new comedy in two years in adults 18-49, and the season’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49, in a tie with CBS’ Ghosts, which also has received an early Season 2 renewal.

Abbott Elementary‘s December premiere/preview became the first ABC comedy debut to quadruple ratings after 35 days of multi-platform viewing. Then the January 4 time-slot premiere of the single-camera comedy amassed 9.0 million total viewers and a 2.93 rating in adults 18-49 in MP35, ABC’s strongest comedy telecast of new or returning series among 18-49 in nearly two years, since the April 8 2020 series finale of Modern Family.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The series’ main cast includes Brunson, James as well as Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

ABC

Abbott Elementary returns with new episodes March 22, starting with “Open House.” It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.

Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television and 20th Television.