AARP Movies For Grownups Awards: ‘Belfast’ Named Best Film; ‘King Richard’ Lone Double Winner – Full List

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast was named Best Picture at the 20th anniversary AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming tonight. Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis took Best Actor and Supporting Actress for their respective roles in King Richard, making it the only movie or TV show to win multiple awards.

See the full winners list below and check out a highlights reel above.

‘Belfast’ and ‘King Richard’ Focus Features; Warner Bros Pictures

Nicole Kidman took home the Best Actress trophy for Being the Ricardos, and The Power of the Dog’s Jane Campion continued her awards-season hot streak with a win for Best Director. Tony Kushner danced off with the Best Screenwriter prize for West Side Story, and Jared Leto was fitted for the Supporting Actor award for House of Gucci.

Summer of Soul took Best Documentary, and other film winners included Best Picture Oscar nominees Nightmare Alley (Ensemble), CODA (Intergenerational Film) and Spencer (Time Capsule).

‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ Apple TV+; HBO

On the small-screen side, Ted Lasso kept its streak alive a win for Best TV series, and Mare of Easttown won for Limited Series. Hacks’ Jean Smart and Dopesick‘s Michael Keaton scored Best Actress and Actor, respectively. All four also won their categories at the Critics Choice Awards a week ago.

Grace and Frankie star, five-time Emmy winner and Nashville Oscar nominee Lily Tomlin received the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award, presented by her Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In co-star Goldie Hawn.

“We are thrilled to share this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards honorees during our 20th anniversary special,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. “Even in a pandemic, creators continue to raise the bar, captivating audiences and giving us all a bit of solace during trying times. Twenty years is quite a milestone to celebrate, and we wish all our nominees and honorees a heartfelt congratulations.”

AARP’s Movies for Grownups program advocates for the 50-plus audience by fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers. Here are the winners of the 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards:

FILM

Best Picture

Belfast

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Screenwriter

Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Best Intergenerational Film

CODA

Best Ensemble

Nightmare Alley

Best Time Capsule

Spencer

Best Grownup Love Story

Cyrano

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Buddy Picture

Finch

Best Foreign Film

Sheep Without a Shepherd (China)

TELEVISION

Best Actress

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie

Mare of Easttown

Best TV Series

Ted Lasso

Career Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin