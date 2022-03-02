Skip to main content
A3 Artists Agency Signs ‘The Wonder Years’ Actor Caleb Black

Caleb Black
Personal Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Caleb Black, an up-and-coming actor most recently seen in ABC’s revival of The Wonder Years, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Saladin K. Patterson developed the sitcom, inspired by the classic 1988 series of the same name, which centers on Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) and his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s. Black stars alongside Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Milan Ray, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Laura Kariuki, Don Cheadle and more and portrays Dean’s cool friend, Norman. A friend who thinks he knows everything about woman and adult matters.

Black previously appeared in TV One’s television movie Sins of the Father from director Jamal Hill, NBC’s drama series Ordinary Joe, and BET’s The Bobby Brown Story.

He continues to be represented by East Coast Talent Agency in Georgia and Crackerjack Management.

