‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Skye Townsend Upped To Series Regular On Robin Thede’s HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Skye Townsend on Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Townsend, who recurred as various characters in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for the third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning sketch comedy series, executive produced by Issa Rae.

Townsend appeared in six episodes in Season 2.

Skye Townsend Courtesy of Anderson Group

Created, written by and starring Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show has broken new ground in sketch comedy TV. Season 2 again featured a core cast of Black women living relatable experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

“Skye quickly proved to be an invaluable cast member of A Black Lady Sketch Show last season and we couldn’t be more excited to promote her to series regular, said Thede. “We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of her talents and we are thrilled to see more of her dynamic characters on screen.”

In addition to Thede and Townsend, Season 2 also featured Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Laci Mosley.

Thede executive produces with Issa Rae for HOORAE, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media and head writer/co-executive producer Lauren Ashley Smith. Deniese Davis, HOORAE’s Montrel McKay and Jax Media’s John Skidmore produce.

A premiere date for Season 3 of A Black Lady Sketch Show is still TBD.