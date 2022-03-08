The Rights And Roles Of Women: Redefining Our Shared Reality Is The Theme Of The 8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival

Sony Pictures, Filmocracy, the Lantos Foundation and OUT.LI.ER, introduce the 8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival. The festival will take place on March 24, 2022 and the keynote Speaker is Jaina Lee Ortiz. Like the previous year, the festival will again take place virtually.

The festival promotes emerging women and femme-identifying filmmakers creating social-change films that advocate for women’s and girls’ rights around the world. The Women’s Voices Now Film Festival provides a total of $10,000 USD in cash prizes to our winning filmmakers.

In light of a world rocked by a global pandemic, the immediate backlash felt by women and girls around the world reminds us of the importance of the Women’s Voices Now Film Festival,” said executive director Heidi Basch-Harod. “We must spread awareness, spark dialogue, and inspire action to prevent the rollback of hard-earned women’s rights in these challenging times. The medium of film and its ability to generate empathy is the most powerful tool we have to keep women’s rights issues front and center.”

Women’s Voices Now Films are submitted for the festival from around the world and 2022 saw submissions from nearly 40 countries, including Sweden, Turkey, Argentina, and Iran, among others. See Film Selections here. Meet the festival jury here. Tickets to virtually attend can be bought here.

Women’s Voices Now (WVN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, uses film to drive positive social change that advances women’s and girls’ rights globally. We promote, produce, and share social-change films focusing on women’s and girls’ rights issues, providing active support to filmmakers who give voice to unheard women and girls, and activating civil society by moving audiences from empathy to action.

We envision a global culture shift in which communities and institutions believe in the value of gender equality, and adapt their behaviors and actions to support systematic advancement of women’s and girls’ rights. WVN has held special consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2017.