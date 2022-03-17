‘80 For Brady’: Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches & Jimmy O. Yang Board Tom Brady Film From Paramount And Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement), Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch), Ron Funches (Undateable) and Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force) are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming film 80 for Brady, from Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content. They join an ensemble that includes 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, as well as Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Sara Gilbert, as previously announced.

The film is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Details with regard to the characters the newest additions to the cast will be playing have not been disclosed.

Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote and starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb, and is currently starring in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, is directing. Marvin and partner Michael Covino wrote the latest draft of the script, from a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart). Endeavor Content (The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth) developed the film with Brady and Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures), with Paramount Pictures acquiring worldwide rights last month. Gigliotti and Endeavor Content are producing with Brady through his production company, 199 Productions, with Marvin and Covino exec producing under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

Turman is an Emmy winner who currently stars in ABC’s historical miniseries Women of the Movement. He also recently starred in George C. Wolfe’s Oscar-winning Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the fourth season of FX’s Fargo. The actor will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, George C. Wolfe’s feature drama Rustin, Michael J. White’s comedic Western The Outlaw Johnny Black and Charles Murray’s thriller The Devil You Know. He’s also previously appeared in films including The Way Back, Bumblebee, John Dies at the End, Super 8, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Gremlins. Additional TV credits include Power and Power Book II: Ghost, Black-ish, Mr. Mercedes, Claws, How to Get Away with Murder, Graves, Queen Sugar, House of Lies, In Treatment and The Wire.

Balaban is an Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee who most recently featured in Netflix’s Space Force, Paramount+’s animated series The Harper House, Netflix’s The Chair and Wes Anderson’s Searchlight pic The French Dispatch. He’s a frequent collaborator of Anderson’s, having also appeared in his features Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs, and of Christopher Guest’s, having starred in his films Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, Waiting for Guffman and Mascots. The actor has also appeared in such films as An L.A. Minute, The Monuments Men, Girl Most Likely, Howl, No Reservations, Lady in the Water, Capote, The Majestic, Gosford Park, Ghost World, Deconstructing Harry, Clockwatchers, Alice, Altered States and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Additional TV credits include Condor, The Politician, Broad City, Wormwood, Show Me a Hero and Seinfeld.

Funches is an actor, writer and stand-up comic who will next be seen in Disney+’s remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. He’s previously featured in such films as The One and Only Ivan, Sylvie’s Love, 6 Underground, Trolls and Trolls 2: World Tour, Once Upon a Time in Venice and Get Hard, appearing on the TV side in Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, A.P. Bio, Black-ish, Harley Quinn, Powerless, Drunk History, Undateable, Kroll Show and more.

Yang is a comedian, writer and actor perhaps best known for his turns as Dr. Chan Kaifang in Space Force, Jian Yang in HBO’s Silicon Valley and Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians. He’s also previously appeared in films including Love Hard, The Opening Act, Fantasy Island, Like a Boss, The Happytime Murders, Juliet, Naked, El Camino Christmas and Patriots Day, appearing on the TV side in Fresh Off the Boat and more. He’ll next be seen in Jo Koy’s Universal film Easter Sunday, John Hamburg’s comedy Me Time and Anthony Stacchi’s animated pic The Monkey King.

Turman is represented by SMS Talent and The Rosenzweig Group; Balaban by Paradigm, Elevate Artist Management in France and Schreck Rose Dapello; Funches by CAA, Truhett Management and Cohen & Gardner; and Yang by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello.