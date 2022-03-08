57th Academy of Country Music Awards Winners Announced; Lainey Wilson Leads With Three Wins

Hosted by Dolly Parton alongside by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards was a the two-hour concert event of the year live streamed globally on Prime Video tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

One of the highlights of the show is for the first time, industry veteran Miranda Lambert received the Entertainer of the Year award. What’s so special about this win in particular is that it qualifies her for the coveted Triple Crown Award (New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year). Her two wins tonight bring her total ACM Awards count to 37, more than any artist in ACM Awards history.

Lainey Wilson led the night in total wins with three, followed by Lambert and Carly Pearce with two wins a piece.

Morgan Wallen took home his first CMA award after he was banned from the 2021 CMA’s for getting caught on video using a racial epithet in a loud conversation with friends.

Following is the full list of winners in the 12 categories voted on by Academy members:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records



SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville