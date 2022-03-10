‘37 Seconds’ Director Hikari To Helm Netflix’s ‘Beef’

EXCLUSIVE: Japanese director Hikari is to helm Netflix’s dramedy Beef.

Hikari, whose debut feature 37 Seconds premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, received the Panorama Audience Award and was subsequently picked up by Netflix, will helm the pilot episode of the Steven Yeun and Ali Wong-fronted series as well as multiple episodes across the series.

The news comes after Deadline revealed the cast of the Lee Sung Jin-created series, which features 10 half-hour episodes.

Yeun and Wong play two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino and Joseph Lee have been added as series regulars with Mario Bello and Ashley Park set as recurring guest stars alongside Justin H. Min, Andrew Santino, Rekstizzy, Mia Serafino and Remy Holt.

Paper Towns director Jake Schreier, who is an exec producer on the series, will also direct episodes. Sung Jun is creator and showrunner and exec produces alongside Yeun, via his company Universal Remote, and Wong.

Hikari recently directed episodes of Tokyo Vice, executive produced by Michael Mann, starring Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi. She is also developed her second feature Rental Family (w/t) with Sight Unseen Pictures, Dan & Sam with Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures, and an original TV series Made In Utah with Annapurna TV.

She is repped by WME and Grandview.