WGA Awards: ‘Don’t Look Up’ Wins For Original Screenplay;, ‘CODA’ Wins For Adapted; ‘Hacks’, ‘Succession’, ‘Conan’ Also Win – Full Winners List

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards are underway Sunday in a virtual ceremony that will see winners crowned in three motion picture, 17 television, and three radio and audio categories along with one category for promotional writing. A Black Lady Sketch Show and Ted Lasso scribe Ashely Nicole Black is emceeing the event, during which honorary awards were bestowed on talk show icon Dick Cavett and Barry Jenkins.

CODA, written by Siân Heder, started off the show by winning the Adapted Screenplay trophy. The Oscar-nominated script is coming off a BAFTA win last week, and beat out a field that included Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth for Dune, Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan for Nightmare Alley, Steven Levenson for Tick, Tick…Boom! and Tony Kushner for West Side Story.

Two Oscar-nominated adapted screenplays, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (which has the most Oscar nominations this year) and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter (winner of the predictive USC Scripter Award) weren’t nominated at the WGAs because of its eligibility rules. In the original race, those rules also left Belfast on the sidelines tonight.

The nominees in the original race tonight are Oscar nominees Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Zach Baylin’s King Richard along with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos.

Last year at the WGA ceremony, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman won the Original Screenplay category while the team behind Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won for Adapted Screenplay. Promising Young Woman went on to take the Oscar in the same category; Borat was nominated for an Oscar but missed out, with The Father eventually taking the Academy Award.

On the TV side, Succession pulled off the double, winning for Drama Series and for Episodic Drama. In the Comedy race, Hacks won Comedy Series, with The Great winning for Episodic Comedy. In long form, Maid won for adapted and Emmy winner Mare of Easttown won for original.

See the full list of WGA noms competing tonight in film (here) and TV (here).

Check back below as we update the winners live throughout the evening:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

NEW SERIES

Hacks

Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience)

Written by Gene Tempest; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)

Written by Rick Young; PBS

ON AIR PROMOTION

“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill”

Written by Molly Neylan; CBS

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

DRAMA SERIES

Succession

Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Alone At Last” (The Great)

Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)

Written by Kathleen M. Biggins; CBS News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)

Written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcasts

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Maid

Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Mare of Easttown

Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure’”

Written by Evan Chung; Slate Podcasts

DIGITAL NEWS

“Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment”

Written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns

Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Exposing Muybridge

Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Written by JT Billings, Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon

COMEDY SERIES

Hacks

Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

TV ANIMATION

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie)

Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman; Peacock

ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Debunking Borat

Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)

Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

PAUL SELVIN AWARD

Barry Jenkins

EVELYN F. BURKEY AWARD

Dick Cavett