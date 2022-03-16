SXSW 2022 Jury And Special Winners List; ‘I Love My Dad’ Wins Big At SXSW Film Festival

All 2022 film categories will be eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter. Online Screenings and Audience Award Voting will conclude at 9am CT on Monday, March 21.Winners will be announced via sxsw.com that week.
Films will continue to be available on the SXSW platform until 9:00am CT on Monday, March 21. SXSW will continue running the Online Shift72 Screening Library through March 31, 2021, for those films that have opted-in to the extended timeframe.
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling Bad Axe directed by David Siev.
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary Steve Glew for The Pez Outlaw.
Documentary Feature Competition Grand Jury Award Master of Light directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten.
Special Grand Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision Cast and crew of It Is In Us All
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance Elizaveta Yankovskaya for Nika
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile Myd – ‘Let You Speak’ directed by Dan Carr.
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip” Omi directed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall
Short Film Jury Awards for Midnight Shorts Moshari directed by Nuhash Humayuni
Short Film Grand Jury Award for Music Videos Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet Me At the Light’ directed by Alexander Farah
2022 Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing My Year of Dicks directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion Les Larmes de la Seine directed by Yanis Belaid and Eliott Benard
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling Something in the Garden directed by Marcos Sánchez
Short Film Grand Jury Award for Animated Shorts goes to Bestia directed by Hugo Covarrubias.
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection Not Even For A Moment Do Things Stand Still directed by Jamie Meltzer
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking Glitter Ain’t Gold directed by Christian Nolan Jones
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances Aphrodite Armstrong and Kyle Riggs for West By God
Short Film Grand Jury Award for Narrative Short All the Crows in the World directed by Tang Yi
Special Jury Recognition for Poster Design The Sentence of Michael Thompson designed by Juan Miguel Marin
Film Design Award for Poster Design More Than I Remember by Yen Tan and Maya Edelman
Short Film Jury Award for Documentary Short Long Line of Ladies directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome
Special Jury Recognition The White Lotus Title Sequence by Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore
Film Design Award for Title Sequence Foundation by Ronnie Koff
Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling (Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow directed by Quentin Darras and Gaëlle Mourre.
Film Award for 40 Years of Massive Talent goes to Nick Cage
Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award I Love My Dad directed by James Morosini
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.