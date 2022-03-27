You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Francis Ford Coppola Shares His Oscar Memories - The Deadline Q&A
Oscars Winners List – It's Hollywood's Biggest Night

2022 Oscars winners list
Refresh for updates… The 94th annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight in Hollywood, and Deadline will be updating the winners live as they are announced.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2022 Oscars, followed by a list of nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

TBA

NOMINEES

Best Picture

Belfast
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield
tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith
King Richard

Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz
Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart
Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds
Belfast

Troy Kotsur
CODA

Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

Judi Dench
Belfast

Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard

Directing

Belfast
Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion

West Side Story
Steven Spielberg

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Documentary Feature

Ascension
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica
Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing with Fire
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Flee (Denmark)
A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production

The Hand of God (Italy)
A The Apartment Production

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
A Dangphu Dingphu: a 3 pigs Production

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
An Oslo Pictures/MK Productions/Film iVäst/Snowglobe/B-Reel/Arte France Cinéma Production

Cinematography

Dune
Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story
Janusz Kaminski

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin

Dune
Joe Walker

King Richard
Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick…Boom!
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress
Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind
Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold
K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia
Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet
Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin
Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home
Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir
Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies
Jay Rosenblatt

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Nicholas Britell

Dune
Hans Zimmer

Encanto
Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers
Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard
Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast
Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Production Design

Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design

Cruella
Jenny Beavan

Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira

West Side Story
Paul Tazewell

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Sound

Belfast
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

