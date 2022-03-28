Oscars Hold Moment Of Silence To Show Support For Ukraine

Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars.

The Oscar telecast included a moment of silence to show support for Ukraine, while making an appeal for donations.

Instead of a presenter, the telecast went to a screen with a written message following a performance by Reba McEntire of Somehow You Do.

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” the screen read.

“While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more.”

“We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #standwithukraine.”

Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, introduced McEntire and said, “In such devastation, it’s impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”