Oscars Red Carpet: See Looks From Jessica Chastain, Jason Momoa and Zendaya & More

The 94th Oscars celebration has officially kicked off with the official red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Awards Season Red Carpet Photos — See The Gallery

Among the arrivals is a sea of jewel-toned glamour from the likes of Niecy Nash, Reba McEntire, Amaree McKenstry-Hall, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Diane Warren, and Naomi Scott; pretty pastels on Kodi Smit-McPhee, Saniyya Sidney, and Sebastian Yatra; metallics from Lupita Nyong’o and Jessica Chastain; as well as classic black and white looks from Denis Villeneuve, Wanda Sykes, Youn Yuh-jung, Karamo Brown, Maddie Ziegler, and Nyle DiMarco.

A number of attendees, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Paolo Sorrentino, are wearing blue ribbons in support of refugees as millions have been displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The televised Academy Awards ceremony can be streamed live by viewers in select markets at abc.com or on the ABC app. Fans can watch the live broadcast on those platforms by signing in with a participating TV provider.

Oscar Nominees Speak Out On Red Carpet About Being Relegated To Pre-Show: “No One Is Going To Rain On Our Parade”