Politics At The Oscars: Peaceful Causes And Partisan Statements Get Overshadowed By Will Smith’s Smack

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars.

The 2022 Oscars recognized the war in Ukraine with a moment of silence, calls for donations and ribbons to remind of the crisis of refugees. “It’s impossible not to be moved by their resilience,” Ukraine-born Mila Kunis said onstage Sunday during the ABC telecast.

But any references to geopolitical causes or pleas for humanity were overshadowed by the blow that Will Smith landed on Chris Rock. It used to be that partisan statements triggered a bit of discord and division in the room; this time it was one of Rock’s crass jokes about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

That said, there were moments, starting with Wanda Sykes’ reference to Mitch McConnell, in the opener, followed by a dig at Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has caused a bit of contentiousness at the Walt Disney Company.