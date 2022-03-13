BAFTA Film Awards: Will Smith Wins Best Actor For ‘King Richard’

The EE British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson poised to celebrate the best in British and international film for the year.

Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Dune and The Power of the Dog, all Oscar Best Picture nominees, headline the Best Picture race. A year ago, BAFTA and the Academy were in lock-step on the big awards, matching on Best Picture (Nomadland) along with the main acting categories, directing (Chloé Zhao), animation, international feature and both screenplay races among others.

See the full list of this year’s noms here.

Overall, Warner Bros’ Dune leads all coming into the show with 11 noms and has already been dominating the early craft categories with wins for Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score. It is followed in noms this evening by Netflix’s The Power of the Dog with eight and Focus Features’ Belfast with six. Netflix tops all studios with 22 nominations, followed by Universal (17) and Warner Bros (16).

Related Story Deadline's BAFTA Film Awards Live Blog

The James Bond film No Time to Die, the subject of the opening number by none other than Dame Shirley Bassey (she sang “Diamonds Are Forever,” won for Tom Cross and Elliot Graham’s Editing. The film’s Lashana Lynch also won the EE Rising Star Award, a fan-voted category.

West Side Story is also a double winner so far, for Casting and Ariana DeBose for Supporting Actress. Another is CODA, which has three nominations coming in and has won with Troy Kotsur Supporting Actor and for Siân Heder’s adapted screenplay. DeBose and Kotsur both their cement front-runner Oscar status with the wins.

Belfast won the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film.

In the UK, the BAFTAs will air delayed as per usual on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer two hours after the live ceremony, when it will also stream in the U.S. on Britbox. So follow along with Deadline’s live blog (here) and as well as here where we will be updating with winners in real time.

Check back as we update the winners list below:

LEADING ACTOR

WILL SMITH

King Richard

ANIMATED FILM

ENCANTO

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

DUNE

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

DOCUMENTARY

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

LICORICE PIZZA

Paul Thomas Anderson

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Siân Heder

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BELFAST

Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

SUPPORTING ACTOR

TROY KOTSUR

CODA

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DRIVE MY CAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

COSTUME DESIGN

CRUELLA

Jenny Beavan

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ARIANA DEBOSE

West Side Story

EE RISING STAR AWARD

LASHANA LYNCH

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE HARDER THEY FALL

Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

CASTING

WEST SIDE STORY

Cindy Tolan

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

ORIGINAL SCORE

DUNE

Hans Zimmer

SOUND

DUNE

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

EDITING

NO TIME TO DIE

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BLACK COP

Cherish Oteka

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS

Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

CINEMATOGRAPHY

DUNE

Greig Fraser

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

DUNE

Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer