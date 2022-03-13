BAFTA Film Awards: Will Smith Wins Best Actor For ‘King Richard’

The EE British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson poised to celebrate the best in British and international film for the year.
Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Dune and The Power of the Dog, all Oscar Best Picture nominees, headline the Best Picture race. A year ago, BAFTA and the Academy were in lock-step on the big awards, matching on Best Picture (Nomadland) along with the main acting categories, directing (Chloé Zhao), animation, international feature and both screenplay races among others.
Overall, Warner Bros’ Dune leads all coming into the show with 11 noms and has already been dominating the early craft categories with wins for Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score. It is followed in noms this evening by Netflix’s The Power of the Dog with eight and Focus Features’ Belfast with six. Netflix tops all studios with 22 nominations, followed by Universal (17) and Warner Bros (16).
The James Bond film No Time to Die, the subject of the opening number by none other than Dame Shirley Bassey (she sang “Diamonds Are Forever,” won for Tom Cross and Elliot Graham’s Editing. The film’s Lashana Lynch also won the EE Rising Star Award, a fan-voted category.
West Side Story is also a double winner so far, for Casting and Ariana DeBose for Supporting Actress. Another is CODA, which has three nominations coming in and has won with Troy Kotsur Supporting Actor and for Siân Heder’s adapted screenplay. DeBose and Kotsur both their cement front-runner Oscar status with the wins.
Belfast won the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film.
In the UK, the BAFTAs will air delayed as per usual on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer two hours after the live ceremony, when it will also stream in the U.S. on Britbox.

LEADING ACTOR
WILL SMITH
King Richard
ANIMATED FILM
ENCANTO
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer
PRODUCTION DESIGN
DUNE
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
DOCUMENTARY
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
LICORICE PIZZA
Paul Thomas Anderson
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Siân Heder
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
BELFAST
Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
SUPPORTING ACTOR
TROY KOTSUR
CODA
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DRIVE MY CAR
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
COSTUME DESIGN
CRUELLA
Jenny Beavan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ARIANA DEBOSE
West Side Story
EE RISING STAR AWARD
LASHANA LYNCH
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
CASTING
WEST SIDE STORY
Cindy Tolan
MAKE UP & HAIR
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
ORIGINAL SCORE
DUNE
Hans Zimmer
SOUND
DUNE
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
EDITING
NO TIME TO DIE
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BLACK COP
Cherish Oteka
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS
Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass
CINEMATOGRAPHY
DUNE
Greig Fraser
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
DUNE
Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
