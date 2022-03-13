Annie Awards: ‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Arcane’ Among Early Winners (Updating Live)

The 49th annual Annie Awards are underway Saturday night, with the virtual ceremony presented by ASIFA-Hollywood honoring the year’s best in animated fare across movies, TV and video games. Deadline is following along and updating winners in 36 categories in real time. Keep track below.
Coming into the night, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto lead the nominations 10 and nine Annie noms, respectively, followed by Pixar’s Luca with eight. Illumination’s Sing 2 and The Mitchells vs. the Machines, from Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix, join them in the running in the marquee Best Feature category. (See the full list of nominees here.)
Last year, eventual Oscar Animated Feature winner Soul from Pixar was named Best Feature among seven total Annie wins. It marked the 14th time in 20 years that the Annies’ Best Feature winner went on to claim the Oscar.
Already tonight, Encanto has a win for Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Music, Feature category. Netflix has early wins for Mitchells and Arcane in Production Design for film and TV, Character Design and Animated Effects, respectively, and for Maya and the Three in Music, TV.
Among the honorary awards, Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita, founders of the Hiroshima International Animation Festival, were presented with the June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement went to Python Foundation, while artist and author Glen Vilppu received the Special Achievement Award recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation.
Presenters at tonight’s ceremony, which is virtual for a second year in a row, include Tom Kenny, Guillermo del Toro, Diane Warren, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Mamoru Hosoda, Charlie Saxton, Pierre Perffiel and Lilly Singh.
Other honorary awards to be presented tonight include Ruben Aquino, Lillian Schwartz and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki receiving the Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation, while the Certificate of Merit for service to the art and industry will be presented to Evan Vernon.
Editing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Editing, TV
What If…?
Episode: What If…Ultron Won?
Marvel Studios
Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann
Animated Effects, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
Animated Effects, TV
Arcane
Episode: Oil and Water
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré
Character Animation, Feature
Encanto
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animator: Dave Hardin
Character Animation, TV
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Animator: Léa Chervet
Character Animation, Live Action
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital
Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
Character Animation, Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team
Character Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Character Design, TV
Arcane
Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Designer: Evan Monteiro
Music, Feature
Encanto
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music, TV
Maya and the Three
Episode: The Sun and the Moon
A Netflix Series
Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
Sponsored Production
A Future Begins
Nexus Studios
Special Production
Namoo
Baobab Studios
Production Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
Production Design, TV
Arcane
Episode: Happy Progress Day!
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
Short Subject
Bestia
Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio
Student Film
Night of the Living Dread
Student director: Ida Melum
Student producer: Danielle Goff
School: National Film and Television School, UK
Special Achievement Award
Glen Vilppu
Ub Iwerks Award
Python Foundation
June Foray Award
Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita
