Annie Awards: ‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Arcane’ Among Early Winners (Updating Live)

The 49th annual Annie Awards are underway Saturday night, with the virtual ceremony presented by ASIFA-Hollywood honoring the year’s best in animated fare across movies, TV and video games. Deadline is following along and updating winners in 36 categories in real time. Keep track below.

Coming into the night, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto lead the nominations 10 and nine Annie noms, respectively, followed by Pixar’s Luca with eight. Illumination’s Sing 2 and The Mitchells vs. the Machines, from Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix, join them in the running in the marquee Best Feature category. (See the full list of nominees here.)

Last year, eventual Oscar Animated Feature winner Soul from Pixar was named Best Feature among seven total Annie wins. It marked the 14th time in 20 years that the Annies’ Best Feature winner went on to claim the Oscar.

Already tonight, Encanto has a win for Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Music, Feature category. Netflix has early wins for Mitchells and Arcane in Production Design for film and TV, Character Design and Animated Effects, respectively, and for Maya and the Three in Music, TV.

Among the honorary awards, Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita, founders of the Hiroshima International Animation Festival, were presented with the June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement went to Python Foundation, while artist and author Glen Vilppu received the Special Achievement Award recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation.

Presenters at tonight’s ceremony, which is virtual for a second year in a row, include Tom Kenny, Guillermo del Toro, Diane Warren, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Mamoru Hosoda, Charlie Saxton, Pierre Perffiel and Lilly Singh.

Other honorary awards to be presented tonight include Ruben Aquino, Lillian Schwartz and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki receiving the Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation, while the Certificate of Merit for service to the art and industry will be presented to Evan Vernon.

Keep checking back below as winners are announced:

Editing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Editing, TV

What If…?

Episode: What If…Ultron Won?

Marvel Studios

Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann

Animated Effects, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Animated Effects, TV

Arcane

Episode: Oil and Water

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré

Character Animation, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animator: Dave Hardin

Character Animation, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Animator: Léa Chervet

Character Animation, Live Action

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital

Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

Character Animation, Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team

Character Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Character Design, TV

Arcane

Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Designer: Evan Monteiro

Music, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music, TV

Maya and the Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon

A Netflix Series

Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Sponsored Production

A Future Begins

Nexus Studios

Special Production

Namoo

Baobab Studios

Production Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Production Design, TV

Arcane

Episode: Happy Progress Day!

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Short Subject

Bestia

Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Student Film

Night of the Living Dread

Student director: Ida Melum

Student producer: Danielle Goff

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Special Achievement Award

Glen Vilppu

Ub Iwerks Award

Python Foundation

June Foray Award

Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita