‘1883’ Breakout Gratiela Brancusi Signs With Elevate Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Gratiela Brancusi, the Romanian actress who recently found her first major role in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, has signed with Elevate Entertainment for management in all areas.

Paramount+’s Western drama is a prequel to the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone that follows the Dutton rancher family on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of uncolonized America. Brancusi stars alongside Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert and more. She plays Noemi, a Romani widow who is forced to raise two young boys on her own following the loss of her husband, coming to depend on, and develop a romantic interest in, Garrett’s Pinkerton agent Thomas.

The relative newcomer’s role in the show, which premiered in December, wound up being a major one, with Brancusi featuring in the majority of its 10-episode first season.

Brancusi is the great-grand-niece of the famed modernist sculptor Constantin Brancusi and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in theater, after studying at the University of Bucharest, starting to audition for roles in film and TV during the Covid-19 pandemic.