’10 Dates’: Sequel To Interactive Feature ‘5 Dates’ Casts Rosie Day, Meaghan Martin, Elle James & More

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on , a sequel to the well-received interactive movie .

Shot in June 2020 after being conceptualized during lockdown, the original starred Mandip Gill and Georgia Hirst in an interactive rom-com story that allowed viewers to create their own narrative through various choices; the script was 350 pages long. The project was available across platforms including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation, and according to producers Good Gate Media it was in profit two months afer its release in November 2020.

The larger budget sequel will take place in the post-pandemic dating world, following people as they try to find love outside of the digital domain. John Giwa-Amu is again producing and it will be published by Wales Interactive.

Starring are: Rosie Day (Outlander); Meaghan Martin (Camp Rock); Elle James (I May Destroy You); Rhiannon Clements (Death On The Nile); Sagar Radia (Industry); Callum Mcgowan (Kensal Town); Charlie Maher (Conversations With Friends); Sam Buchanan (The Power); and Boo Miller.