‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’: Zooey Deschanel Boards Sony’s Live-Action Adaptation Of Beloved Children’s Book

Zooey Deschanel will star alongside Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon, from Oscar-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand, Rio), Deadline has confirmed.

The film is based on the 1955 children’s book by Crockett Johnson that follows Harold, a curious 4-year-old who, with his purple crayon, has the the power to create a world of his own.

David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Dinner for Schmucks) handled the screenplay adaptation. John Davis (Dolemite Is My Name) is producing through Davis Entertainment.

Deschanel is best known for her turn as Jess in the Fox sitcom New Girl, and for roles in films including (500) Days of Summer, Yes Man, Elf and Our Idiot Brother. The actress and musician will next star in Focus Features’ Dreamin’ Wild, opposite Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins.

