The Deadline Watchlist: O.G. ‘Law & Order’ Returns, SAG Awards, ‘Euphoria’ Season Finale, NHL, & Joe Biden’s State Of The Union

Editor’s Note: The Deadline Watchlist is a feature spotlighting small screen specials, events and can’t-miss episodes of ongoing series each week.

1. Law & Order Season 21 Premiere: The ‘dun, dun” is still there, the format is fundamentally the same, plus Sam Waterston, Camryn Manheim and Anthony Anderson are back in the Manhattan D.A.’s office and pounding the streets for the NYPD for Dick Wolf’s revival of the original Law & Order.

However, somethings have actually changed since the iconic series that launched a 1000 spinoffs went off the air in 2010. NBC have only provided the first episode for critics, so a full-scale review is inappropriate. Yet, with the addition of the likes of Odelya Halevi, Jeffrey Donovan, and Hugh Dancy, let’s just say, the 21st season of this new-ish L&O is as much ripped from the culture as it is the headlines – at least off the bat. And in an America grappling with a criminal justice system that almost everyone agrees isn’t working, that’s a unique place for any show to be, especially one with such legacy. – – Dominic Patten

Feb 24, NBC, 8 PM

2. SAG Awards: SAG-AFTRA’s annual actors-only bash returns to an in-person ceremony at a new venue, Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, home of Film Independent Spirit Awards. The show will open with a Hamilton reunion of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and David Diggs, feature Helen Mirren getting a lifetime achievement award, and present awards in 15 film and TV categories led by the likes of House of Gucci, The Power of the Dog, Succession and Ted Lasso. Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith already made headlines with his refusal to attend the ceremony over its Covid vaccine mandate, so the telecast is a must-watch to see which nominees show up and which don’t. – Nellie Andreeva

Feb. 27, TNT and TBS, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

3. Euphoria Season 2 Finale: Euphoria closes the curtains on Season 2 with the dramatic fallout of Lexi’s jaw-dropping play. Teased by flashbacks, an intense fight between former besties and what appears to be a drug raid, the Season 2 finale may hold the answers to a number of questions. What does this explosive play mean for Maddy and Cassy? Will Laurie finally come after Rue? Does Fezco survive an unexpected betrayal? – Alexandra Del Rosario

Feb. 27, 9 PM ET/6 PM. PT, HBO/HBO Max

4. 2022 NHL Stadium Series: The NHL’s annual outdoor game is coming to Music City for the first time. The game between the Nashville Predators and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning also marks the outdoor maiden voyage for Turner Sports, which inked a seven-year deal with the league last year. Organizers expect more than 65,000 fans at Nissan Stadium – among the largest crowds in NHL history – with Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will performing during the first intermission. The NHL’s Steve Mayer said the three-stage setup “will look like a honky-tonk.” – Erik Pedersen

Feb. 26, TNT, 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

5. The State of the Union Address: President Joe Biden delivers his first official State of the Union address, and what a difference it will be from his last speech to a joint session of Congress. His domestic agenda is stalled, inflation worries overshadow what appear to be an economic boom and the crisis in Ukraine has instilled a new sense of uncertainty in the international order. That’s why the blanket news coverage likely will focus on this State of the Union as Biden’s opportunity for a “reset” amid sagging poll numbers. Expect a lot of analysis and scrutiny on what the president says — and how Trump-backing House Republicans, who may be the incoming majority, react. Also keep in mind that as much attention as there will be on the State of the Union, recent history shows that these moments are fleeting. – Ted Johnson

March 1, all major broadcast and cable news networks, 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.