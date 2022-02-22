Yogi Berra Documentary ‘It Ain’t Over’ Wraps With Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, Derek Jeter, Joe Torre Among Talking Heads; Cinetic Boards Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Cinetic Media has boarded sales on Yogi Berra documentary It Ain’t Over, which has wrapped production and is aiming for a festival premiere this year.

The film about the baseball icon features interviews with Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, Derek Jeter and Joe Torre alongside other baseball players, historians and broadcasters.

The feature follows the life and heralded career of baseball Hall of Famer, Berra. The iconic New York Yankee is considered by many to be the greatest catcher to ever play the game, winning ten World Series Championships, three MVP awards, and appearing in 18 All-Star Games. He was a successful coach and manager, one of nine managers to lead both American and National League teams to the World Series. Off the field, Berra was also known for his quips, or “Yogisms”.

Matt Miller and Natalie Metzger from Vanishing Angle (The Beta Test) are serving as producers alongside Off Media’s Mike Sobiloff (Human Capital) and Peter Sobiloff (Skin) with Sean Mullin (Amira & Sam) directing.

“This is our second feature with Sean Mullin, and we are always impressed with his incredible storytelling abilities. It’s been an honor supporting his vision in bringing a larger than life personality to the silver screen,” said Natalie Metzger, Vice President of Vanishing Angle.

“As a lifelong Yankees fan, this project is a dream come true to produce,” said Matt Miller, President of Vanishing Angle.