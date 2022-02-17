‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Won’t Attend SAG Awards: “I Will Not Get Vaccinated”

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith has apologized to fans, saying he won’t attend the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards due to the Covid vaccination requirement.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith said in a video posted on his Instagram account. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” Smith added. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

“Thank you all, you all enjoy watching the show anyway, and maybe next year,” he concluded.

Smith is nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Yellowstone, which includes Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan and Jefferson White.

Smith plays senior ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone. He recurred for the first two seasons, and was promoted to series regular in Season 3.