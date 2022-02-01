Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi.

Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the town’s mystery and winds up getting more than he bargained for.

Pic is an original screenplay by Timothy Holland, directed by Michael Mailer (Heart Of Champions) and produced by Hollywood vet Andrew Stevens (The Whole Nine Yards). Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen of Milestone Studios are executive producers.

Freeman is in post on Lionsgate’s Paradise Highway with Juliette Binoche, Frank Grillo and Cameron Monaghan, and MGM’s A Good Person with Florence Pugh, Celeste O’Connor, and Molly Shannon.

Hauser’s ratings hit Yellowstone was recently SAG nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Alexander recently wrapped filming Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe, and she also is post on action thriller Chase opposite Gerard Butler.

Milestone’s Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen said jointly: “We couldn’t be more excited to have such a stellar cast with unique talents on board. Morgan Freeman is one of the most acclaimed and respected actors globally, paired with the terrifically versatile and talented Cole Hauser and the wonderfully gifted actress Jaimie Alexander is an extraordinary and ideal cast for the film. In addition, we are thrilled to be working with visionary director Michael Mailer and veteran producer, Andrew Stevens on this clever suspense thriller.”

Freeman is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Hauser by APA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman, and Alexander by Atlas Artists, United Talent Agency and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.