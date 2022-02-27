World Trailer Awards Winners Include ‘Last Night In Soho’, ‘The Tomorrow War’, ‘Ozark’; Watch The Full Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Trailers, posters and global marketing campaigns from the likes of Focus Features’ Last Night In Soho, Netflix’s Ozark and Amazon Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War were among the winners Saturday at the inaugural World Trailer Awards.

The ceremony, which was emceed by Portuguese actor Sonia Balaco, took place live from the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Hotel in Vilamoura, Portugal. (Watch the full ceremony exclusively below.)

The show, founded by the U.S.-based Golden Trailer Awards and AcclaimWorks, recognized achievements of the world’s best creative marketing across the fields of cinema, TV (broadcast/cable), gaming, streaming services and social media. The winners were revealed after regional finalists from around the globe were set last week.

Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho was a double winner on the night, with Joe Argent from Zealot UK scoring trophies in the Cinema categories for Best Online Advertising and Best Outdoor Advertising. In addition to Ozark, which won for Outdoor Advertising in the Streaming category, Netflix also scored with wins for Trailer Park Group’s trailer for Halston and Best Poster for Cocaine Cowboys.

Prime Video’s Tomorrow War won for Best Experiential Marketing.

Among the industry executives presenting honors Saturday were Kelly Warnell, Head of Entertainment at Hearst UK; Karen Nunn, CEO of Strategem; and Micaela Romanini, Vigamus Foundation VD. World Trailer Awards creative director Trudy Bellinger gave the keynote speech.

“The World Trailer Awards are creating an incredible community of global marketing talent,” Bellinger said. “They are the marketing content creators who should be recognized and some of them are and will emerge as important global voices.”

Here’s the full ceremony, produced by The World Trailer Awards:

Organizers said guests in attendance included Matt Brubaker, CEO and creative director of Trailer Park Worldwide; Evelyn Brady-Watters, executive director of the Golden Trailer Awards; Marcus André, Moviebox Short Film Manager; and Laura Carlos from the the Algarve Film Commission.

CINEMA

Best Poster

Adam Cockerton

Mein Sohn (The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH)

Best Online Advertising

Joe Argent

Last Night In Soho (Zealot UK)

Best Outdoor Advertising

Joe Argent

Last Night In Soho (Zealot UK)

Best Experiential Marketing

Gautam Ahuja and Mayura Tripathi

83 – The Film (Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd. & Phantom Films Pvt. Ltd.)

Best Trailer

Walter Bienz

River (The Solid State)

TV (BROADCAST & CABLE)

Best Poster

George Smith

Look Away (Ignition Creative London)

Best Print Advertising

Mikko Toivonen

Europe From Above (The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic)

Best Online Advertising

Aaron Kelly

The Serpent (Think Jam)

STREAMING SERVICES

Best Online Advertising

Archie Walker

Netflix Documentaries (Ignition Creative London)

Best Trailer

Kelly Adelman

Halston (Trailer Park Group)

Best Outdoor Advertising

Danièle Morkel, Andrew Lerma and Kristine Yan

Ozark Season 4 (Netflix Creative Studio U.S.)

Best Poster

Danièle Morkel

Cocaine Cowboys (Netflix Creative Studio U.S.)

Best Experiential Marketing

Heather McClure

The Tomorrow War (Prime Video)

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Online Advertising

Andrew Snook

The Courier (Silk Factory)

Best Experiential Marketing

Will Handley

Seven Samurai (The Picture Production Company)

GAMING

Best Trailer

Luca Dalco

Martha is Dead (Wired Productions & LKA)