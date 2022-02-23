World Trailer Awards Sets Regional Winners Ahead Of Inaugural Ceremony

Regional winners spanning Africa, Asia, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa and North America & Caribbean have been selected to advance to the final judging round of the inaugural World Trailer Awards, which are set to take place Saturday, February 26 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The awards, founded by the U.S.-based Golden Trailer Awards and AcclaimWorks, celebrate the best entertainment marketing strategies and executions from around the world in the fields of Cinema, TV (Broadcast/Cable), Gaming, Podcast & Radio, Streaming Services and Social Media. Entries came from content created between January 2020-December 2021.

A jury of directors, producers, actors, writers, executives and advertising creatives voted for content in 32 categories overall, with regional winners including trailers, ads and posters from the likes of Squid Game, F9, Last Night in Soho, House of Gucci and The Croods 2 among others.

“We’re delighted to create the awards environment for the world’s amazing and often unacknowledged talent that creates entertainment marketing,” World Trailer Awards executive director Dean Wheeler said. “Regardless of how difficult these last two years have been, we’re humbled to honor the spectacular work of creative industry professionals whose skills shine through and continue to inspire everyone to engage with the world of entertainment.”

The ceremony, produced by Spy Manor Productions, will be available to view Sunday on Deadline which will also announce the winners.