Women In Animation Sets Scholarship Recipients

Women In Animation today set students Anya Butler, Laura Alejandra, Anna Dinh, Elena Fazio, Bekka Goldstein, Meghan Graham, Yulong Jones, Jennifer Nie, Nomin Ochir, Chelsea Ortega, Daphne Reynolds, Vanessa Schneider, Lou Thoby, Jennifer Wu, Kaiyun Yang, Olli Yao, Irida Zhonga and Joy Zhou as the recipients of its 2022 WIA Scholarships, with another, unnamed set of 18 coming in as Honorable Mentions.

This year’s scholarship recipients were selected from a pool of 170 applications from 72 schools across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain and the Philippines. They will benefit from a scholarship pool totaling $28,000 and will also be offered workshops, tutoring opportunities, animation equipment and software packages from industry partners Animation Focus, Animation Mentor, Autodesk, Foundry, Laika, Toon Boom and Wacom. Honorable Mentions will likewise receive software and/or workshop packages to boost their animation skills, in lieu of cash scholarships.

The WIA Scholarship Program is an annual award committed to furthering deserving animation students who demonstrate artistic talent, a passion for animation, a financial need, and a promising future in the field. This year’s set of scholarship recipients is WIA’s largest to date and was announced today by WIA’s Chair of Education Hsiang Chin Moe, via a special video presentation, as part of the 2022 BRIC Talent and Innovation Summit.

“Providing direct support to future generations of animation creatives through WIA’s Scholarship program is essential to creating a more just and diverse animation industry,” said Moe. “I am extremely proud of this diverse and talented group of 36 artists — and all the students in the world — who keep creating and sharing their stories. The much-needed change starts with all of you.”

“The WIA Scholarship program is a perfect example of how given the proper tools, training and support, these brilliant students will be making the change we are working so hard toward in the animation field,” added WIA President Marge Dean. “I am overjoyed to see we are building a truly global community with applicants from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, and the Philippines. I can’t wait to see what these brilliant artists will do.”

Women in Animation is a a non-profit on a mission to bring together a global community of animation professionals to empower and support people of underrepresented gender identities in the art, science and business of animation by increasing access to resources, creating opportunities for education, encouraging strong connections between individuals, and inspiring excellence. It was founded in 1995. More information on this year’s scholarship recipients can be found here.