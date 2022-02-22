WME Signs Maurice Williams

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer, actor, and producer Maurice Williams.

Williams is known for his acting roles via various mediums; on the digital side, he co-starred in Broke, created and written by Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson; in film, he has appeared in indies Clemency and Drib; and on TV, he had guest spots on ABC’s Conviction and CBS’s Superior Donuts.

Alongside How To Make It In America’s Ian Edelman, Williams is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming animated series for Netflix, Entergalactic, starring Kid Cudi.

Also at Netflix, Williams — teaming once again with Edelman — is in development on the live-action, half-hour comedy The Vince Staples Show, starring rapper Vince Staples.

Williams got his start as a writer in the Kenya Barris camp. Barris serves as executive producer on both Entergalactic and The Vince Staples Show.

Williams has also appeared on stage, on both coasts, including Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Rattlestick Theater, Playwright’s Horizons, NYTW, Geffen Playhouse, and La Jolla Playhouse.

He continues to be represented by attorney Lev Ginsburg of Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.