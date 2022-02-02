You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Woman King’ First Look: Viola Davis & Thuso Mbedu Lead Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Historical Epic For TriStar

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Starfleet Academy' Series In Works As Paramount+ Looks To Expand 'Star Trek' Universe Further
Read the full story

WME Partner Brian DePersia Leaving To Become Manager

WME

EXCLUSIVE: Brian DePersia, a partner at WME, is leaving to become a manager. He will launch Cognition, his own company.

At WME DePersia was on teams for many bright stars straddling both film and TV. They include Pedro Pascal, Kate Mara, Caitriona Balfe, Lizzy Caplan, Mahershala Ali, Peter Sarsgaard, Bobby Cannavale, Dylan O’Brien, Tessa Thompson, Julianna Margulies, Ben Schwartz, Tobias Menzies, Ted Danson, Maya Rudolph, Thomas Middleditch, and others.,

DePersia joined WME in 2000 and rose through the ranks, making partner in 2016. It isn’t immediately clear which clients DePersia will start his business with.

“Brian has our full support in making this move. He is an exceptional colleague, and we look forward to continuing to partner with him as he transitions into his new role,” said WME’s Talent Division Head Doug Lucterhand.

The transition will take place over the next several weeks.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad