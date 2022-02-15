WME Officially Reopens U.S. Offices After Closures Due To Omicron Surge

After temporarily closing down all offices in December due to the Omicron variant surge, sources tell Deadline that WME’s domestic offices (Beverly Hills, New York and Nashville) officially reopened Tuesday, with employees returning to work. This date was initially eyed last month when Deadline first reported updates on when agencies would be reopening, and insiders say they are cautiously optimistic this will stick.

It comes on the heels of the agency hosting clients at its Super Bowl Lounge (Rams QB Matthew Stafford is a client), and in the lead-up to Endeavor-owned art fair Frieze LA, being held at the Beverly Hilton – right around the corner from the agency’s office.

As for the other major agencies, most are still work from home, with office reopenings still up in the air, though some have said things are ramping up and strategies are being put together for a return to the workplace. Many of the Hollywood agencies toward the end of 2021 had begun having employees come in a couple days a week, but that soon changed following the emergence of the Omicron variant which is now subsiding.