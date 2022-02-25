WME Signs ‘Golda’ Filmmaker Guy Nattiv & His Producing Partner Jaime Ray Newman

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked Oscar winning writer-director Guy Nattiv and his producing partner Jaime Ray Newman.

In 2019, the duo won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for Skin, which they then developed into a full-length feature starring Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga and Danielle Macdonald.

That movie won the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Director at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, where it was also acquired by A24. Nattiv is only the second Israeli ever to win an Academy Award.

Nattiv and Newman founded New Native Pictures in 2018, and recently wrapped production on the feature Golda, starring Helen Mirren in the titular role as Israel’s only female prime minister, Golda Meir.

Directed by Nattiv, the biopic chronicles the dramatic events and high-stakes decisions Meir faced during 1973’s Yom Kippur War, which followed Egypt, Syria and Jordan’s surprise attack on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. Bleecker Street and ShivHans will release the film in the U.S.

Embankment secured foreign sales rights deals on the movie for: ANZ (Transmission), Canada (Elevation), Italy (Leone), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Benelux (The Searchers), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Spain, Portugal & Latin America (Sun/Diamond), CIS & Baltics (Exponenta), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Film Finity), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), Hong Kong (Golden Scene), India (Lionsgate) and Taiwan (Cai Chang).

Nattiv and Newman continue to be represented by Range Media Partners, ADD Agency and Cohen & Gardner.