William A. Horning & Polly Platt Set For Art Directors Guild’s Hall Of Fame

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning production designer William A. Horning and Oscar-nominated production designer, costume designer and producer Polly Platt will be inducted into the Art Directors Guild’s Hall of Fame this year for their “extraordinary contributions to the art of visual storytelling.”

The guild’s 26th annual awards will be held in-person March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“The creative and professional standards set by the 2022 ADG Awards Hall of Fame recipients Polly Platt and William A. Horning are nonpareil,” said Nelson Coates, the guild’s president. “The breadth of the narrative design achievement and depth of storytelling excellence of both legendary designers has served as a benchmark for production design and collaboration and will continue to inspire for generations to come.”

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

Art Directors Guild

Horning, who died in 1959, won Oscars for Ben-Hur and Gigi and was Oscar-nominated for The Wizard of Oz, North by Northwest, Les Girls, Raintree County, Quo Vadis and Conquest. His many other film credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Tea and Sympathy, The Teahouse of the August Moon, Designing Woman, Jailhouse Rock, Silk Stockings and The Brothers Karamazov.

His original plan was to be an architect, but he changed career paths during the Great Depression, joining MGM and becoming an assistant to Cedric Gibbons, the studio’s legendary supervising art director. When Gibbons retired in 1956, Horning became MGM’s supervising art director.

Platt, who died in 2011, was the first woman to join the Art Directors Guild as a production designer and was Oscar-nominated for Terms of Endearment. At a time when women were even more restricted in their work options than they are today, she was also a successful writer, costume designer and producer. Her first film as production designer was 1968’s Targets, for which she also wrote the story. Her last film, released in 1999, was A Map of the World, for which she wrote the screenplay.

Platt was married for a decade to Peter Bogdanovich, who died last month, and she worked on his films including The Last Picture Show, What’s Up Doc? and Paper Moon. Her many other credits as production designer and costume designer include The Thief Who Came to Dinner, The Bad News Bears, A Star Is Born, The Man with Two Brains and The Witches of Eastwick. Her many producing credits include Broadcast News, War of the Roses, Say Anything, Pretty Baby and Bottle Rocket.