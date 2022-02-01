‘Will Trent’ Drama Based On Books From ‘The Passage’ Duo Gets ABC Cast-Contingent Pilot Order

ABC has given a cast-contingent pilot order to Will Trent, a crime drama based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, from The Big Leap creator Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen (Batwoman), who worked together on Fox’s The Passage. 20th Television, where Heldens is under a deal, is the studio.

Written by Heldens and Thomsen, the potential pilot — whose green light hinges on casting the lead — revolves around Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one feels as abandoned as he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Heldens and Thomsen executive produce, along with Slaughter.

There have been previous attempts to bring Slaughter’s popular crime novels to the screen, including a series of TV movie adaptations developed by Yellow Bird a decade ago.

Slaughter has written 21 novels, which have sold more than 40 million copies and have been published in 120 countries. Her 2018 book Pieces of Her, has been adapted into an eight-episode dramatic thriller series at Netflix, starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette, set for release on March 4.

If ordered to pilot, Will Trent would join previously announced ABC drama pilots L.A. Law, a new incarnation of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama starring Blair Underwood, and Untitled Alaska Project starring Hilary Swank from Spotlight and Stillwater director Tom McCarthy.

Heldens is the creator and executive producer of Fox/20th TV’s ballet-themed comedy drama The Big Leap. She previously developed and executive produced The Passage, 20th TV’s vampire drama series for Fox. She also executive produces the upcoming Hulu/20th TV series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes.

Thomsen served as co-executive producer on The Passage. He’s currently a co-executive producer on Batwoman.