‘When Calls The Heart’s Chris McNally Joins ‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ & ‘Firefly Lane’

EXCLUSIVE: When Calls the Heart‘s Chris McNally has landed heavily recurring roles on two series — Paramount+’s upcoming Grease prequel Rise of the Pink Ladies, and season 2 of Netflix’s Firefly Lane, opposite Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in 1954, four years before the original Grease, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. It follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

McNally will play Mr. Daniels, a young, cool teacher, so he’s well-liked by many, but he is actually a bad guy who threw a 16-year-old student under the bus for coming onto her, and tries to gaslight her into thinking he didn’t.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also will executive produce, and Alethea Jones will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will executive produce. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce via Picturestart and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims and music by Grammy nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

In Season 2 of Firefly Lane, Heigl and Chalke reprise their roles as lifelong best friends Tully and Kate, facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.

McNally will play Mr. Waverly, a charismatic new English teacher who pushes Kate and Tully out of their comfort zones and inspires them to reach for new heights.

Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner of Firefly Lane, based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, and executive produces along with Heigl, Shawn Williamson and Michael Spiller. Hannah serves as co-executive producer.

McNally is a series regular on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and previously recurred on Netflix’s Altered Carbon. McNally is repped by Nuance Talent Management and Vault Entertainment.