Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Sets Disney+ Debut Date

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated West Side Story will makes its streaming debut on Disney+ in the U.S. and most international countries on March 2, the streamer announced today.

In addition, an ABC one-hour special called Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20’ is available to stream on Disney+ now.

West Side Story will launch in Taiwan on March 9 and Japan on March 30.

The adaptation of the classic stage musical scored seven Academy Award nominations yesterday, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose).

The movie features a screenplay by Tony Kushner, and stars, in addition to DeBose, Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (Maria)l David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); and Rita Moreno (Valentina).