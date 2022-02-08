‘Wendy Williams Show’: Sherri Shepherd Nears A Deal To Become Permanent Host

Sherri Shepherd is finalizing a deal to become a permanent host on The Wendy Williams Show, sources tell Deadline. A rep for the syndicated daytime talk show’s producer, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, declined comment.

Along with fellow actor Michael Rapaport, Shepherd emerged as the lead guest hosts on the show, filling in on a regular basis for Williams since the beginning of the 13th season as the veteran talk show host took time off to recover from a variety of health issues.

This would mark Shepherd’s return to being a full-time daytime talk show host following her stint as co-host of The View.

The news of Shepherd’s pending deal for The Wendy Williams Show, which will likely be renamed, comes as major station groups solidify their daytime lineups for next season. The Wendy Williams Show, which is expected to be renamed, has been a staple on the Fox stations from its inception.

TMZ, which first reported Shepherd’s pending deal, said she would be named a permanent guest host. The position she is closing in for is a permanent host, I hear.

The Wendy Williams Show recently set the guest host list for February, with Shepherd and Rapaport joined by Fat Joe and Remy Ma as well as Bevy Smith and Terrence J. According to sources, Williams’ recovery has been slower than she had hoped for, and she will not be back on the show this season. Her work schedule beyond that is unclear at the moment.