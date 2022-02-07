Well Go USA To Exec Produce & Distribute Jake And Conor Allyn’s Rodeo Crime Pic ‘Ride’

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment (Synchronic, Freaks) has inked a deal to distribute and exec produce the rodeo crime drama Ride, alongside Conor Allyn and Jake Allyn’s Margate House Films—the company behind modern western No Man’s Land, the Tribeca-premiering I’m No Longer Here and the historical biopic Edge of the World starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

The film directed by Jake Allyn (No Man’s Land) is launching production in July in Stephenville, TX, the town commonly regarded as the rodeo circuit’s own “Cowboy Capital of the World.” It centers on former bull rider John Hawkins, who faces his toughest ride yet when his daughter’s cancer unexpectedly comes out of remission. Desperate to raise money for her treatment, and rejected by countless hospitals and rigid insurance policies, John abandons his principles—and, simultaneously, his sheriff wife—to partner with his estranged son Peter on a last-resort scramble for money. While the two men butt heads on almost every issue possible, they move in lockstep during this dangerous endeavor thanks to their shared belief in a code drilled into every bull rider: whether in life or in the arena, you never let go until your head hits dirt.

Jake Allyn penned the script with Josh Plasse (Yucca Valley). Both are producing alongside Jake’s brother Conor, with Doris Pfardrescher and Jason Pfardrescher exec producing for Well Go USA, with Matt Shelton of Stride Management.

“We are thrilled to team up with Margate House Films to help create, shape and distribute this incredible project,” said Well Go USA Entertainment’s President and CEO, Doris Pfardrescher. “While attempts at making authentic rodeo-centered stories are not altogether uncommon, achieving a finished product that stays true to the spirit and reality of the sport is quite a feat. It’s really a special opportunity to bring this project to life alongside fellow Texans who have grown up alongside the bull riding culture.”

“Alongside Well Go USA, we wanted to explore issues that so many families face within a part of America that still feels misunderstood,” added Jake Allyn. “As a country, the United States prides itself on a culture of helping those in need, yet an insurance card is often the first thing a cancer patient is asked for, and their ability to pay often takes precedence over their humanity. Despite challenges like this, we aim to make a film demonstrating that resilience is still at the heart of rural America—and eight-second-miracles still exist.”

Doris Pfardrescher negotiated the deal for Ride on behalf of Well Go USA with Conor and Jake Allyn on behalf of Margate House Films.