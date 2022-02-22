‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ First Look: Daniel Radcliffe Leads Roku Biopic As Iconic Musician

Roku has unveiled a first look at Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, its upcoming biopic in which the Lost City and Harry Potter actor portrays the five-time Grammy winner.

Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The biopic promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life, from his childhood through his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon,” while touching on his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum directing, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production kicked off in Los Angeles earlier this month. Yankovic is also producing alongside Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Appel is exec producing with Funny Or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe said today, “and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Its premiere date has not yet been disclosed. Check out the first still spotlighting Radcliffe’s transformation below.