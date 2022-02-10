Wednesday Olympics Primetime Coverage Jumps Up To Match Sunday Demo, Bests Opening Ceremony Fast Affiliates

Figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim both brought gold for the U.S. Olympic team during Wednesday’s primetime coverage of the 2022 winter games in Beijing. Chen, fresh off his world-record-shattering men’s short program performance, nabbed the top prize in the men’s singles while Kim won gold for the women’s halfpipe. Each added to their tallies of Olympic medals, while also helping to provide a nice boost to NBC’s primetime coverage.

In fast affiliates, NBC’s Wednesday earned a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 9.65 million viewers. Up from the previous evening’s fast affiliates (1.5, 8.02M), the latest primetime showing matched Sunday’s (1.8, 10.30M) demo and marked the event’s second-largest audience. Additionally, Wednesday’s coverage bested the 2022 Opening Ceremony’s 8.7 million viewers and 1.6 demo rating. Also part of NBC’s Wednesday was coverage of the men’s combined and downhill run.

For the corresponding night of the 2018 Winter Olympics, NBCUniversal counted a Total Audience Delivery of 19.2 million viewers. We’ll see exactly how 2022 stacks up when NBCUniversal provides Total Audience Delivery numbers later in the day. This post will be updated accordingly when those measures are available.

Beyond the Olympics, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.6, 2.85M) on CBS was the highest-rated program of Wednesday primetime while the second installment of Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.5, 4.41M) earned the night’s largest non-Olympics audience. Celebrity Big Brother was up from the previous installment on Monday while Jeopardy! was down from its premiere.

In the same hour, I Can See Your Voice (0.3, 1.85M) fell one tenth in the demo and 21% in viewership.

In the 9 p.m. hour, The Amazing Race (0.5,2.85M) was down, while Next Level Chef (0.4, 1.70M) was steady in the demo. ABC filled the rest of the evening with two episodes of The Chase (0.3,2.59M/0.2, 2.19M). The CW was in repeats with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

Olympics coverage on NBC continues on Wednesday. CBS and The CW are in repeats, while Fox maintains its typical programming. ABC will feature NFL Honors after another installment of Jeopardy! National College Championship.