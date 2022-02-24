NBC’s One Chicago Slate Returns To Dominate Demo & Audience, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Up In Finale

One Chicago is back in a big way, returning to NBC earning Wednesday primetime’s highest demo ratings and audience after nearly a month.

Per fast affiliates, Chicago Med took both demo rating and viewership crowns earning a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and 6.94 million viewers upon its return. Chicago Med was steady with the latest non-repeat, pre-Olympics episode back in January (0.8, 7.23M) The NBC procedural bested The Goldbergs (0.5, 3.07M), I Can See Your Voice (0.3, 2.00M), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 0.47M) and more.

Also falling behind Chicago Med was the season finale of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.6, 3.42M). The CBS competition show concluded with former UFC champion Miesha Tate winning the $250,000 cash prize. She bested Todrick Hall and Cynthia Bailey. Carson Kressley won America’s Favorite Houseguest. While up from previous weeks, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was down slightly from its premiere earlier this month (0.7, 3.66M)

Chicago Fire (0.7, 6.75M) also returned to control the 9 p.m. hour, besting The Amazing Race (0.5, 3.18M), The Conners (0.5, 2.90M), Next Level Chef (0.4, 1.76M) and Batwoman (0.1, 0.41M).

The final hour of primetime saw Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.75M) win the highest demo rating and viewership. The 10 o’clock hour also saw the return of A Million Little Things (0.3, 1.96M), which was up from the previous episode in December (0.2, 1.89M) Series creator DJ Nash spoke to Deadline about the show’s midseason premiere. Good Sam (0.2, 1.64M), which was delayed in the Eastern and Central time zones for a CBS News special regarding the Russian attack on Ukraine, was the hour’s lowest-rated and least-watched program.

Thursday will see the return of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy to ABC and the Season 21 premiere of Law & Order on NBC.