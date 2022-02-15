‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Nida Manzoor Helming Feature Debut ‘Polite Society’ For Working Title & Focus

British writer and director Nida Manzoor, whose credits include creating the Channel 4 series We Are Lady Parts, has wrapped production in London on her debut feature Polite Society.

The film is an action-comedy starring Priya Kansara (Bridgerton), Ritu Arya (Red Notice), Shobu Kapoor (We Are Lady Parts), Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife), Seraphina Beh (Top Boy), Shona Babayemi, Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel), Jeff Mirza (We Are Lady Parts), and Akshay Khanna (Chloe).

It follows a bolshy school girl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman. When she witnesses her big sister give up on her dreams and drop out of art school to get engaged, her world is shaken, and she believes she must save her sister from the shackles of marriage by pulling off a wedding heist.

The project is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and Parkville Pictures’ Olivier Kaempfer. John Pocock is executive producer.

Focus Features will distribute the film domestically and Universal Pictures will distribute internationally. Joe Toto and Julia Iglesias oversaw the project for Focus Features.