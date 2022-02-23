WBTVG Teams With NAACP To Launch ‘All American: Homecoming’ HBCU Scholarships

Warner Bros. Television Group will support Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) on and off screen by partnering with the NAACP to create the WBTVG All American: Homecoming Grand Slam Scholarship.

Unveiled on Wednesday during an All American: Homecoming panel hosted by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the scholarship is inspired by the WBTV series and will award $100,000 in grants to 10 students ($10,000 per scholarship) pursuing degrees at various HBCU institutions across the United States. The initiative makes for the Studio’s first time collaborating with the NAACP to offer scholarships to HBCU students.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NAACP on the All American: Homecoming scholarship, which will provide financial support to students at HBCUs as they pursue their dreams through education. And we are also excited to celebrate the dynamic on-screen depiction of HBCU life at Bringston University in this powerful new show from Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Berlanti Productions,” said Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey.

“Honoring my family and friends who attended HBCUs by bringing Bringston University to life has been a dream come true. All American: Homecoming is a celebration of the HBCU experience, a celebration of Black youth, a celebration of our culture,” said Carroll. “It’s wonderful that Warner Bros. Television Group is furthering that celebration and contributing to the pursuit of excellence by offering scholarships to real-life HBCU students.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said: “The partnership with Warner Bros. Television Group is an excellent illustration of how corporations can give back and do their part for a more equitable society. We know these scholarships will be an invaluable resource to HBCU students interested in careers in entertainment. We look forward to continuing this type of collaboration on future endeavors.”

The namesake series, which airs on The CW Mondays at 9/8c, hails from from executive producer/showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Berlanti Productions. All American: Homecoming is a new young adult sports drama for The CW set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience at the fictional Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde and Netta Walker.

All American: Homecoming is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Nkechi Okoro Carroll is executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers are also executive producers.

HBCU students interested in the scholarship can apply in early March. More information can be found on the NAACP’s website.