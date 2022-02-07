Warner Bros. Slapped By Village Roadshow Suit Over ‘Matrix’ & More Going To Streaming

Warner Bros, which managed to evade litigation in 2021 despite a hail of protests over parent WarnerMedia’s aggressive tactics with streaming service HBO Max, has been hit with a lawsuit by Village Roadshow.

The production entity and longtime supplier of tentpole movies, sued the studio in Los Angeles Superior Court today, alleging breach of contract. The 50-page complaint (read it HERE) does not mince words. It blasts “the deliberate and consistent coordinated efforts of WB to eviscerate the significant value of Village Roadshow’s intellectual property.”

In a statement, Warner Bros responded, “This is a frivolous attempt by Village Roadshow to avoid their contractual co mmitment to participate in the arbitration that we commenced against them last week. We have no doubt that this case will be resolved in our favor.”

At the center of the complaint is The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the franchise, which has limped toward the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office after its December release. Village Roadshow contends that WarnerMedia hobbled the film’s commercial prospects by favoring streaming.

Over the course of a 25-year relationship with Warner Bros, Village Roadshow has paid $4.5 billion to produce and distribute nearly 100 films, the suit maintains. Over that quarter-century, there has not been a previous legal tangle, a fact described as “unique in the entertainment industry.”

Not only has the Matrix franchise generated some $2 billion in box office, the lawsuit notes, but other Village Roadshow properties similarly took flight financially after successful theatrical runs. The suit names Joker, the Ocean’s series, Charlie

and the Chocolate Factory and Edge of Tomorrow.

With traditional box office reporting less of a factor in the consideration of a property’s overall value in driving streaming subscriptions, production partners are left holding the bag, according to Village Roadshow. “As the distributor and co-copyright owner, WB has a fiduciary duty to account to Village Roadshow for all earnings from the

exploitation of the films’ copyrights, not just those it cannot hide,” the suit says.

The broadside from Village Roadshow comes after a tense year, as WarnerMedia set plans for a $43 billion merger with Discovery, a deal which is still pending.

Another key production partner, Legendary Entertainment, initially made rumblings last year about the fate of Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, as did many other stakeholders in 2021 releases. Ultimately, though, none brought a legal claim, in part because the company spend in the range of $200 million to compensate dozens of partners for foregone box office revenues.

Disney, of course, faced a public blow-up last summer with star Scarlett Johansson, who sued over the release of Marvel’s Black Widow. The case settled weeks later, but exposed tensions between talent and distributors amid the boom in streaming.

With Covid altering the landscape and shuttering theaters for months in 2020, media companies already engaged in a battle to close the gap with Netflix made a number of dramatic moves. With HBO Max off to a sluggish start after its May 2020 launch and former Amazon and Hulu exec Jason Kilar at the controls of WarnerMedia, the company was looking to stir the pot more than most. While other companies proceeded in more of a case-by-case fashion, Warner Bros embarked on what was known internally as Project Popcorn. With no advance notice to any of its partners, the studio put all 17 of its 2021 releases on HBO Max at the same time they hit theaters.

The move, unveiled at the tail end of 2020, was decried by filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, major agency chiefs and others. Soon, though, the uproar died down and the company has indicated it will make decisions on individual releases, rather than the entire slate, in 2022.

Village Roadshow’s suit ripped Project Popcorn as a “clandestine plan to materially reduce box office and correlated ancillary revenue generated from tent pole films.”

While Disney put Black Widow and a few other films out as Premier Access titles, charging Disney+ subscribers an extra $30, other distributors have gone day-and-date with no extra charge. Some films have even skipped theaters entirely in favor of streaming.

By not attaching any charge for a slate of films with budgets upwards of $200 million, WarnerMedia and WB “effectively enticed movie-going audiences away from the theaters,” the suit said. That move is “completely inconsistent with ‘industry standards’ and ‘customary commercial practices in the motion picture industry.’ Additionally, WarnerMedia benefits by driving up the value of its subsidiary, just as WarnerMedia prepares to spin off and merge with Discovery, all while providing zero benefit to Village Roadshow, talent and other partners.”