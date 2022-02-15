VMI Boards Thriller ‘Wicked Games’; Watch Debut Trailer – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Sales company VIM Worldwide has picked up global rights to Teddy Grennan’s thriller Wicked Games.

Starring in the pic are Christine Spang (Succession), Conner Ann Waterman (Chicago Fire), Michael Shenefelt (Postal), Markus Silbiger (The Violent Heart).

The logline is as following: when Harley (Spang) joins her new boyfriend for a long Halloween weekend at his country estate, they’re invaded by a band of masked freaks and forced to play a Wicked Game. To the intruders’ unpleasant surprise, Harley’s hard-boiled history has endowed her with a bag of tricks which give the game a surprise ending.

Here’s a debut trailer for the project:

Written and directed by Teddy Grennan (Ravage), the film has screened to date at genre festival including NYC Horror, Atlanta Horror and Sleepy Hollow Film Festival.